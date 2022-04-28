SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host “Farm Fresh Presents: Eating the Rainbow” on Wednesday, May 4, at 4 p.m., at the gazebo across from the library.
Learn the benefits of eating produce in a wide variety of colors, and how to include more vegetables into your diet. This program is for ages 5 and older. Registration is required.
The library will also present “Ending the Silence: a Zoom Presentation for Parents and Guardians” on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. Learn the warning signs of mental health conditions, and the steps to take if you or a loved one are showing symptoms. This is a one-hour presentation, for adults with middle or high school aged youth, that includes warning signs, facts and statistics, how to talk with your child and how to work with school staff. Registration is required.
For more information and registration, call the library at 401-647-5133 or visit www.scituatelibrary.org.
