SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Introduction to Crocheting on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.

Join this introductory class and learn the basic tools needed to get started and how to master a few stitches for future projects. Materials will be provided for use in class.

