SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will be setting up a Little Free Food Pantry inside the library, by the ramp door.
Organizers say they are hoping that this location will afford some privacy and anonymity for those who are in need. The pantry will be available to anyone during library hours.
Patrons may leave donations of non-perishable, unexpired, food items on the cart. Please do not leave items in glass jars. Suggestions for donations include peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal, personal care items, canned goods such as tuna, soups, and vegetables, single-serve items for children such as fruit cups, applesauce, and juice boxes.
Call the library at 401-231-5150.
