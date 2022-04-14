SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer school vacation week activities.
• Tuesday, April 19, from 2 to 3 p.m., the library will host Snapology, Gamebots. Children will learn about gear ratio, sensors, programming and pulley systems as they create fun games to play. In this workshop, students will build and program. This program, for ages 5-12, is about basketball and is called “Hot Shots.”
• Thursday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the library will host Trash Turtles. Use clean “trash” to repurpose into turtles while learning how trash affects oceans and streams. This program is put on by 15 Minute Field Trips and is for children ages 8 to 12.
• Thursday, April 21, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., the library will host Pajama Story Time. Visit the library for stories and a special craft. Wear your pajamas and bring a favorite stuffed animal. This program is for children ages 3 and older.
Register online at www.myespl.org or call 401-231-5150.
