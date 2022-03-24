SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will offer individual technology help sessions on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.
Patrons must call the library at 401-231-5150 and register for their specific session. If these times are not convenient, other times may be possible depending on the schedule.
Contact Michael Cardin at Michael.cardin7@gmail.com.
