SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host its Young Writers Workshop on Saturdays, March 5 and 19, from 10 to 11 a.m., online with Zoom.
Grades 6-12 are invited to explore different types of writing in this workshop. New members are welcomed.
Register to receive a link to the Zoom meeting. Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call the library at 401-949-3630.
