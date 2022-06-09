SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Monday Matinee on Monday, June 20, at 2 p.m.
Join the library for "Belfast," starring Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and Caitriona Balfe. Set in 1969, a young boy attempts to make sense of his world as his once peaceful town is overtaken by violence and turmoil. Belfast won the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, written by Kenneth Branagh. Rated PG-13. Running time: 1 hour, 38 mins.
Register for this program on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
