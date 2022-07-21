SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host its Listen Up Audiobook Club on Tuesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m.
Listen to this month’s selection, "Born to Run," an autobiography read by Bruce Springsteen.
Call the library at 401-821-7910 if you need help getting a copy or downloading the book onto your smart device.
