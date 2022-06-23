SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Teen Take & Make: Lizard Lanyards, with kits available for pickup on Monday, June 27.
Grades 6-12 are invited to celebrate the end of school and the start of summer vacation by creating a beaded lizard lanyard. Kits will be available in the young adult section on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Call the library at 401-949-3630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.