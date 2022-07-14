SCITUATE – There was another update from the Scituate School Department last week on Caito Field, and for Scituate athletes, it wasn’t at all a positive one.
“The Scituate School Department would like the community to know that it is our first priority that our community receives the field that it was promised and paid for by the taxpayers,” read the statement. “To achieve this goal, we have hired experts in athletic field construction and litigation. At this time, neither the contractors that designed nor installed Caito Field will certify that it is safe for our students. Until we are satisfied that the field is safe, we will be forced to keep the field closed. We will work with the town and surrounding communities to support our athletes and athletic programs. Our goal is to solve the problems that have forced us to close the field as quickly as possible. We welcome the day we can, as a community, enjoy the safe beautiful athletic field as promised.”
The School Department and attorney Jon Anderson were not adding further comment this week.
Caito Field was renovated with new turf and a new track open to use in 2019. After receiving some use in 2020, the discovery of sinkholes led to it being taken offline for the past two years, forcing Scituate boys’ and girls’ soccer teams and lacrosse teams to Manning Field, with natural grass, mud and divots.
R.A.D. Sports, which completed the $2.8 million construction, is also completing an artificial turf football field renovation in North Providnece.
The Valley Breeze & Observer spoke with Scituate High School Athletic Director Sal Gelsomino, who said that not having a home field has been brutal. They’ve looked at moving soccer games to Tasca Field, but recreation soccer has first priority on it.
“It’s a less than optimal situation,” Gelsomino said.
While soccer and lacrosse can go back to Manning Field, even though throughout the last two years, injuries have been stacking up from playing on that surface, the football team is the most impacted by not being able to use Caito.
“It’s disappointing and pretty sad,” Anthony Dupuis, an upcoming senior and Spartan quarterback, said about not having a home field.
Dupuis, who originally attended Toll Gate High School, played on Caito his freshman year against Scituate and said it was one of the best fields he had played on. His sophomore year, he transferred over to Scituate and has not played another official game on the field.
He added that maybe they should have just redone the field with real grass instead of all of the problems the turf has caused.
Another incoming senior and football player, Braydon Walsh, has come up through the Scituate school system and played the last three years with the Spartans. He said he played a scrimmage on the new Caito Field his sophomore year, then they were quarantined for COVID.
He remembers his freshman year when the field was finally ready to be played on. That was when Scituate tried to host their homecoming game at night, without real lights against Davies, but portable ones. The game did not happen, with the lights not being bright enough, and they eventually made up the game during the day.
Being a linebacker and running back, Walsh said that playing surfaces affect game-time performance. Not only does not having a home field affect play, but also team morale, Dupuis said.
Despite having the new field, the Spartans still practice in a grass field behind where the facility was rebuilt.
The two players spoken to this week were able to get on Caito Field but will have to finish their high school careers playing their home games at other schools.
“It’s sad, especially now that I’m a senior,” Walsh said. “I will never experience a true senior night on our field or be part of a homecoming game on our own field.”
The Spartans are not sure yet where they will play their home games next year, but last year they were able to use Johnston High School’s field.
Dupuis said that not being able to use Caito Field affects the whole school. They can’t even use it for gym classes, he said.
