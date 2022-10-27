SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield and North Providence Prevention Coalitions, which are part of the Southern Providence County Regional Prevention Coalition coordinated by Tri-County Community Action Agency under the direction of Patricia Sweet, have coordinated with North Providence and Smithfield middle and high schools to participate in this year’s Red Ribbon Week festivities. The theme this year is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free.”
According to Andrea Paiva, the prevention coordinator in both towns, this national campaign is about raising awareness and teaching students the importance of being substance free. All middle and high schools in these towns are wearing red on Friday Oct. 28, signing a pledge, and participating in activities throughout the week. Smithfield High School is promoting the theme by including the “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free” message on the fences around the football field.
In addition, daily activities at Smithfield High School were designed by the school’s Student Assistance Counselor Meg Sullivan. Each day has its own theme with a related universal prevention/promotion activity done at lunch. Some examples are Mindful Motivation where students are asked to identify motivation/reasons for sobriety and making safe, healthy decisions.
This is a way for people and communities to unite and take a visible stand against youth substance use. Show your personal commitment to a drug-free lifestyle through the symbol of the Red Ribbon, Oct. 23-31. For more information visit www.spcprevention.org. Funding for the prevention coalitions are provided by the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.