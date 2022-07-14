SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society will host a program devoted to the Loss of the American Chestnut, on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m., at Historic Grange #39, 706 Hartford Pike.
The program will open with a short documentary that examines the history and disappearance of the American Chestnut tree. Following the film, author and furniture maker Mark Luzio will speak about the use of chestnut in early homes. Representatives from the American Chestnut Foundation will be on site to answer questions.
All are invited. Suggested donation is $5 for non-members.
