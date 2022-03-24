SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host The Middles: Magic and Mayhem on Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
Get ready for April Fool’s Day with The Middles. Grades 4-6 are invited to this Zoom program to learn some fun tricks and pranks to surprise friends and family. Activity kits will be available for pick-up on Friday, March 25.
Register to reserve a kit and receive a link to the Zoom meeting. Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call the library at 401-949-3630.
