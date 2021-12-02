SCITUATE – Mailboxes have been set up at the Hope Gazebo and the North Scituate Gazebo, waiting for letters to Santa Claus.
Children are invited to drop letters in the mailboxes, with a return address on the envelope, through Dec. 12.
Santa will send a letter back to those who write.
