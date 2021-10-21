SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host a Black Cat Paper Craft on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m.
This session is open to children ages 5-12. Supplies and class size are limited. Registration is required.
All programs are done outdoors, weather permitting. Call 401-821-7910 or email childrenslibrarian@hopepubliclibrary.org to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.