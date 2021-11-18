SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host a craft class with the Gentian Garden Club on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon.
This program is for children ages 5-12. The library will decide based upon weather if the program will take place indoors or outdoors.
Email alyce@scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133 for more information.
