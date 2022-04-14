SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will offer Teen Take & Make: Blackout Poetry, with kits available for pickup on Saturday, April 16.
Celebrate Poetry Month by creating blackout poetry. This creative writing activity challenges you to create poems using words found in an existing page of text.
Kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Call the library at 401-949-3630.
