SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Calming Jars for Kids on Monday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m.
Ages 5 and older are invited to make calming glitter jars.
The library will host Teen Zen Gardens on Monday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. Grades 5 and up are invited to this mini Zen garden night.
Registration is required. Email Alyce at alyce@scituatelibrary.org, or call the library at 401-647-5133.
