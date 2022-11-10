Make Harvest Corn Magnets at Hope Library Nov 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host a class to make Harvest Corn Magnets on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m.Ages 5-12 are invited to this program. Visit www.hopepubliclibrary.org or call 401-821-7910. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Magnet Corn Harvest Hope Library Class Program × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Former Pizza Hut expected to be an Asian restaurant Baldelli-Hunt and allies shake up City Council in Woonsocket Coffee Connection and Slice and Scoop create trifecta of coffee, pizza, ice cream CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge Woonsocket election officials chastise poll worker after confrontation Latest News Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Two new candidates join council, Newberry defeats Jones Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln Middle school buyer envisions luxury project with recreation space for public Land Trust searching for answers in keeping ATVs off trails Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Baldelli-Hunt, allies victorious Two new candidates join council, Newberry defeats Jones Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln Middle school buyer envisions luxury project with recreation space for public Land Trust searching for answers in keeping ATVs off trails Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured 1 Professional painting 7 hrs ago featured showcase 1 Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI 7 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.