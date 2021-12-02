SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will offer “Unplugged Hour of Code: Pixel Art,” for its Take & Make Kits available on Monday, Dec. 6.
Celebrate Computer Science Education Week by creating pixel art using binary code. This unplugged coding activity does not require a computer, tablet, or smartphone – the kit provides everything you will need. Kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.