NEWPORT – BankNewport has announced that Chief Credit Officer and Chief Risk Officer Paul Marchetti, of Smithfield, has been promoted to executive vice president.
During his seven years at BankNewport, Marchetti has developed best-in-class Risk Management and Credit Risk programs, states a release. He also has oversight for BankNewport’s Community Development Program and is a member of the bank’s Executive Loan Committee.
Prior to joining BankNewport, Marchetti held senior leadership roles at Greylock Federal, Citizens Financial Group and Fleet Bank. He started his career as a federal bank examiner, working at both the Department of the Treasury and the FDIC.
Marchetti received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Bryant University. He also carries the certifications of chartered financial analyst and certified anti-money-laundering specialist. Marchetti is also associated with the Center for Financial Professionals, an international research organization and the focal point for financial risk professionals to advance through renowned thought-leadership and knowledge sharing, according to the release.
Marchetti is a member of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a trustee of the Providence Foundations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.