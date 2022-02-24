SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library will host The Middles: Marshmallow Engineering Challenge on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m., online with Zoom.
Grades 4-6 are invited to an engineering challenge featuring mini-marshmallows. Engineering challenge kits will be available on Friday, Feb. 25.
Register to reserve a kit and receive a link to the Zoom meeting. Visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
