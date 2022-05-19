GLOCESTER – Join URI master gardeners on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, as they celebrate the opening of the Job Armstrong Shopkeeper’s Garden at 1181 Main St., Chepachet.
Certified soil testers will be on site for those who would like to bring a soil sample. Participants will learn what they will need to amend their soil for vegetables or ornamentals. At the kiosk, master gardeners will be ready to answer any gardening questions.
At 10 a.m., join master gardener Diane Stacy, as she presents “Opening your Garden for the Season,” a talk that highlights the tasks you’ll want to check off as you open your home garden. In addition, master gardeners will share their favorite tools and tool sources as you watch them work on the historic Job Armstrong Shopkeeper’s Garden.
