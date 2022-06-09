GLOCESTER – University of Rhode Island Master Gardeners will be at the Job Armstrong Shopkeeper's Garden (behind the Glocester Heritage Society building at 1181 Main St.), on Saturday, June 18, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Ever wonder where the Master Gardeners purchase their plants or seeds? Or what public gardens they go to for inspiration? Or what podcasts, Facebook pages and online resources keep them glued to their screens? Visit and talk to the URI Master Gardeners, who will be working in the garden. This program is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.