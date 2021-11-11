SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School’s Music Department and girls’ basketball team will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the school’s gym, 90 Pleasant View Ave.
There will be 25 different mattress styles on display in all sizes for customers to try. Adjustable power bases, pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors will also be available.
Contact jason.glander@cfsbeds.com or call 401-601-6052 for more information.
