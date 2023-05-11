A few decades ago this was the season when May baskets were hung. Young swains seeking to impress the objects of their affection would put together containers of food, treats, flowers, hair ribbons, and maybe some fancy soaps or special candies and leave them on the doorstep of their sweethearts.
Sometimes they actually found a way to attach them to the front door. Hence the term “hanging a May Basket” entered the lexicon of wooing and dating.
This ancient ritual began – some say in Germany – among the pagans about a thousand years ago. Imagine a hand hewn, roughly woven basket fashioned from linden bark, perhaps filled with fragrant Limburger cheese, some lederhosen fabric cut from deer leather, and a nice small flask of peach schnapps. Romance guaranteed, right?
At some point much closer to the present day the practice branched out to become a custom among elementary school students who would create May baskets for their teachers and stock them with canned goods and perhaps some of mother’s cupcakes.
Most of the educators could use these extra provisions to stretch their food budgets, and they were accepted with gratitude. In the era of our grandparents the quaint charm of this ritual was a given. It was featured in films and early TV shows, written about in magazines, and fondly recalled at family gatherings.
Alas, however, customs continually evolve and change until ultimately, they mutate, morph, and finally fade away. Often, they reach their ideal form just before they disappear, which they have done.
Anyway, it’s hard to imagine such a quaint, innocent tradition enduring in the present culture where doorbell security cameras stand guard over front entrances and vigilant assessment of visitors is perpetual.
Also, it’s more practical and efficient to use a cell phone to send an intended recipient a photo or a meme showing a chosen gift. It might dampen the sense of ardor, but it’s a lot easier to communicate. Nevertheless, giving someone a basket of goodies and bling is still a nice way to make a point. So, maybe someday the tradition will be revived.
There used to be a number of rituals that were observed based on the seasons. When March arrived with its reputation for windy storms it was time for buying kites and getting ready to compete with your friends to see whose paper dragon could soar the highest and survive collisions with the trees, electric wires, and each other’s kites.
April was when you found your bag of marbles in the back of a closet and got ready to compete in epic marathon games at school, some with as many as 20 players. After being initiated, no one ever forgot how to pivot on their heel and carve out a “bunny hole” in the playground dirt. It had to be big enough to hold a sizable cache of marbles.
Sometimes a contest that began during first recess was left in place with marbles scattered across a swath of the field until the next recess. After settling arguments about whose marbles belonged to whom the game would then resume. The “big kid” who had assumed the role of game master and referee settled disputes firmly, if not always fairly.
The games had a lingo all their own, with terms such as “keepsies,” and “bootsies and shootsies.” Keepsies means that whoever wins the game gets to keep all the marbles. Almost never was the game called anything but keepsies. Bootsies and shootsies meant it was acceptable to place the outer edge of your shoe behind the marble you were advancing toward the hole and kick the inner part of your shoe with the other foot, sending the glass sphere an impressive distance. During the same turn you were then allowed to take a second shot propelling the marble with your crooked index finger. The game concluded when there were two players left and one succeeded in being the last person whose orb was not in the hole or went in last.
Until the ultimate confrontation, the objective was to get your marbles in the hole, but in the face off at the finish the goal was to knock your opponent’s marble in first. Having good motor skills was a huge advantage. Depending on how many players were involved you could go home with an impressive haul. One long ago game at the Old William Winsor School yielded the winner more than 100 marbles.
May, is distinguished by several special days. Of course there is Mother’s Day. The observance, intended to acknowledge the role of mothers everywhere, was founded in 1908 in West Virginia by Anna Jarvis, to honor her own mother and all others. It falls on Sunday, May 14, this year.
Then there is Memorial Day, which is dedicated to members of the armed forces who paid the ultimate price by giving their lives in the service of the country. It takes place on Monday, May 29, this time.
In addition, in Rhode Island May is known for community breakfasts, commonly known as May breakfasts. The first one in the state was held by the Oaklawn Baptist Church in 1868. Locally, Greenville Grange was widely known for theirs for many years. It was supervised in the 1950s by John Barden, who was also revered as an expert clambake master. North Scituate Baptist Church also became a statewide destination when they hosted their May breakfast.
Some days are legally defined holidays. Other days are observed based on consensus or observed by tradition. Think Groundhog Day (Feb. 2).
No-one should worry about the fact that May baskets are not front and center anymore, though. In the USA there are more than 1,500 specially designated days on the calendar. On average that’s essentially four observances per day every day of the year.
Today, May 11, is National Eat What You Want Day. That sounds like a keeper, don’t you think?
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.