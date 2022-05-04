May 2
Happy Birthday, Ethan Shorey! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
May 3
Barbara Phinney, Happy Birthday from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!
May 4
Stephanie Custodio, Happy 1st birthday as Mrs.! Love, Mom, Dom, Ant, Deezle and Harlee
May 20
Helen Jachym, 91 years young, Happy Birthday! Love, Sheila, Domenic and Anthony
May 24
Eleanor White, Happy 90th Birthday! From your loving family and friends
May 27
Happy Birthday, Ed Zangari! Love, wife Rosalie, children and grandkids
