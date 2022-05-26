SCITUATE – Scituate Post 19 will host its Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m., at Institute Lane at Danielson Pike.
Staging will take place at 10 a.m. in the parking lot opposite the North Scituate Community House.
All veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to join the parade.
A ceremony will follow at the Congregational Church.
