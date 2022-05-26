SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host a presentation from National Alliance on Mental Health Rhode Island on Wednesday, June 1, at 4 p.m.
Learn about the warning signs of mental health conditions, and what steps to take if you or a loved one are showing symptoms of a mental health condition. This program is for grades 6 and older.
Registration is required. Call Alyce at 401-647-5133 or email alyce@scituatelibrary.org.
