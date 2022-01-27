SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., has a Wi-Fi mobile hot spot available to borrow.
The hot spot can provide up to 10 devices to connect to mobile Wi-Wi on a 4G LTE network. Bring it home and provide an internet connection for your family. Bring it anywhere you can get a signal and have hot spot access. Laptops, smartphones, and tablets are all compatible.
Visit http://myespl.org/coolpad-mobile-wifi-hotspot/ for the lending policy. Call the library at 401-231-5150 to check for availability.
