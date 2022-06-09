SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Mock-tale Party with Debbie Kaiman Tillinghast on Saturday, June 18, at 3 p.m.
Enjoy hors d’ouevres and mocktails with author Debbie Kaiman Tillinghast to kick off summer. Tillinghast is the author of two books: “The Ferry Home: a memoir” and “A Dream Worth Keeping: a novel.” Learn about her works and her passion for writing.
Register to attend on the event calendar at www.greenvillelibraryri.org or by calling 401-949-3630.
