SCITUATE – Hope Library will host a mushroom foraging event with Ryan Bouchard and Emily Schmidt, of The Mushroom Hunting Foundation, on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., at Doctor’s Field (at the intersection of North and South Doctors Lane.)
Bouchard and Schmidt will lead the group on a mushroom hunt to look at local fungi in their natural habitats.
Call 401-821-7910 for more information.
