SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Mystery Book Club on Tuesday, April 5, at 1:30 p.m.
The group will be discussing “So Say the Fallen,” by Stuart Neville. Copies of the book are available at the library.
To register or for more information, visit www.greenvillelibraryri.org or call 401-949-3630.
