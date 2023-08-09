SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has awarded a total of $40,000 in college scholarship to 26 high school graduates across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
This is the 26th consecutive year Navigant Credit Union has administered its annual Navigant Credit Union Member Scholarship Program, awarding a total of nearly $430,000 in awards since the program’s inception, states a news release. This year, 85 students applied for the Navigant Credit Union scholarship. Winners were selected based on their excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Local 2023 Navigant Credit Union Member Scholarship awardees include: Jad Albatal, Cumberland High School; Syndney Duclos, Saint Raphael Academy; Anthony Fix, Ponaganset High School; Hiromi Flores, Central Falls High School; Isabel Gilchrest, Ponaganset High School; Aria Kriticos, Scituate High School; Mela LoPiccolo, Lincoln High School; Morgan Marcos, Mount Saint Charles Academy; Ailyn Mendoza, Central Falls High School; Madison Murray, Cumberland High School; Maria Plante, Lincoln High School; Sophia Ribeiro, Blackstone Valley Prep High School; Olivia Siegel, Smithfield High School.
Navigant also awarded additional scholarships to six students, each of whom are the children of Navigant Credit Union employees. Three of these scholarships are named in honor of former Navigant Credit Union leaders who have since passed away. 2023 recipient of the Navigant Credit Union Employee Scholarship Program include: Matthew Cabrera, Maurice Rhault Scholarship; Kylie Gregory; Sarah Kennedy; Nathan Medeiros, Charles DeBlois Scholarship; Charlton Ramos, Stephen Gianinni Scholarship; Jameson Truppi.
