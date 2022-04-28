SMITHFIELD – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Pop Up event at IronClad Fitness Center North, 300A George Washington Highway, on Thursday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ironclad Fitness Center offers CrossFit, Olympic weightlifting, boot camp, nutrition counseling and personal training. Guests are welcome to participate in low-impact team competition, or cheer their team on at the sidelines. There will be complimentary beverages and appetizers.
The cost of this event is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. For more information or to register visit https://tinyurl.com/2s47kad8.
