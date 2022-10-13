Tom Hall
Tom Hall

Years back, Tom Hall of Foster built a huge chimney for his house. It contains an impressive array of stones that signify various aspects of his life. Included are pieces that range from unusual, delicate specimens to massive weight-bearing blocks.

One treasured element that most likely weighs less than a pound comes from the Sea of Galilee in Israel. In contrast, there is an imposing block of granite that would probably tip the scale at half a ton. It sits above the fireplace opening and stretches across almost the full length of the face of the sizeable chimney.

