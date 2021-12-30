SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library is now accepting applications to fill vacancies on its Library Board of Trustees.
To be a member, one must be a Scituate resident and have an appreciation for the importance of libraries to a community. Board positions are a three-year commitment, with a maximum of two consecutive terms.
For more information, call Julie at 401-647-5133, ext. 102. To apply, send a letter of interest to: julie@scituatelibrary.org, or North Scituate Public Library, Board of Trustees, 606 West Greenville Road, North Scituate RI 02857.
