SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Controlling Diabetes, Type II, on Tuesday, May 24, at 3:30 p.m.
This session is a refresher class for Type II diabetics and family members. Topics may include “sick day kit,” nutrition, resources and more.
The library will host the Gentian Garden Club on Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., with a floral craft for ages 5-10.
Teen Zen Gardens will be held on Monday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m., for grades 5 and up.
Visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133 to register.
