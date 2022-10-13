SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced several upcoming programs.
October 13, 2022
SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced several upcoming programs.
• For kids/tweens/teens:
A Gentian Garden Club Craft will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., for ages 5 and older. Join the Gentian Garden Club and make a floral craft. Registration is required.
Saturday STEM will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m., for ages 5 and older. Drop in for some fun experiments and activities.
Sensory Friendly Fun will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m., for ages 4 and older. This program includes sensory-friendly crafts and activities. The program is aimed at children on the autism spectrum or with other special sensory needs, but all are welcome. Registration is required.
Family Halloween Movie Classic will be held on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Watch “Hocus Pocus” (rated PG) at the library. There will be popcorn and “Witch’s Brew” to snack on while you watch.
• For adults:
Three Sentence Scary Story Contest submissions will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 20. Put your writing skills to the test and see if you can create a scary story in only three sentences. The winning story will be given a prize. Submit your stories to scituatelibrary@gmail.com, or drop it off in person.
Classics Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The group will be discussing “Butterfield 8,” by John O’Hara. Contact the library if you have any questions on how to join and get your copy of the novel.
Tom D’Agostino Presents: Haunted Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. Take a paranormal trip through the Ocean State and witness some of the strangest haunts and legends in the region. Registration is required.
The Life and Works of Edgar Allan Poe will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at noon. Poe enthusiast Levi L. Leland will lead this program. Registration is required.
Visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133.
