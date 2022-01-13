SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library has announced that in keeping the health and safety of its patrons as its priority, there are some changes to upcoming programs for the month of January.
These dates are tentative, and the library will post updates on its website and social media if they change.
Story Time has now moved to Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, with a limit of seven children.
Toddler Time will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon, with a limit of seven children.
Jr. Crafting Chaos has been postponed until Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
New Year’s Mindfulness and Movement has also been postponed until Wednesday, February 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit scituatelibrary.org or call the library at 401-647-5133.
