SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced several upcoming programs.

• The library’s Board of Trustee’s Book Sale is back at the Scituate Art Festival. Visit Oct. 8-10 and look through the large selection of materials on the library’s front lawn, sold at discounted prices. Interested in volunteering? Contact the library to find out how.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.