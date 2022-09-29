SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced several upcoming programs.
• The library’s Board of Trustee’s Book Sale is back at the Scituate Art Festival. Visit Oct. 8-10 and look through the large selection of materials on the library’s front lawn, sold at discounted prices. Interested in volunteering? Contact the library to find out how.
• A Costume Exchange will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit the library and swap your old costume for a new one. Don’t have a costume to swap? Visit to grab a costume and accessories. The library is accepting donations of gently used Halloween costumes and accessories for this event.
• Homeschooling 101 will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. If you are new to homeschooling, thinking about homeschooling, or wanting to know more, this workshop is geared toward helping you get started. Registration is required.
• Drop By DIY Craft: Leaves will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., for ages 5 and older. Stop by the library to create a fall-themed craft with leaves.
Adult programs:
• Three Sentence Scary Story Contest: Submissions will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 20. Put your writing skills to the test and see if you can create a scary story in only three sentences. The best story will be given a prize. Submit your story to scituatelibrary@gmail.com, or drop it off in person.
• The Classics Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. The group will be discussing “BUtterfield 8,” by John O’Hara. Contact the library if you have questions and get your copy of the novel.
• Tom D’Agostino Presents: Haunted Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. Take a paranormal trip through the Ocean State and witness some of the strangest haunts and legends in the region. Registration is required.
• The Life and Works of Edgar Allan Poe will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at noon. Join this library talk with Poe enthusiast Levi L. Leland. Registration is required.
