SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced its story times will be returning in September. Story Time Pre-K, for ages 3-5, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. Baby Time, for ages 2 months to 17 months, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. Registration is required.
Drop-In DIY Maker Crafts will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., for ages 5 and up.
Tech Help with Hannah will begin in September, Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. Call the library at 401-647-5133 to schedule an appointment.
Treasures of Scituate Tuesdays will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Are you a pro at Scituate trivia? Would you like to put your skills to the test? Check out the Archive Room’s display case for different pictures of Scituate’s history and make a guess at who, what, and/or when it is from. First person to get the answer right receives five raffle tickets. Stop by Reference and let Hannah know your answer. The picture will be ready for guessing as soon as the library opens on Tuesday morning.
The library will offer Deep Dive into the Archive on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 4:30 p.m. Join Hannah in the Meeting Room to discover what exactly the library keeps in its Archive Room. Comb through old documents, pictures, and more.
