SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host De-Funk Your Default Thoughts, presented by Amanda Hallam, on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m.
This program is a two-hour interactive workshop that dives into the importance of positive self-talk, self-compassion, and raising your vibration. The intention is to help you rewire your brain and think more positively.
Join the library on Tuesday, April 26, for an hour-long, virtual meditation session starting at 4:15 p.m. Enjoy the benefits of stress reduction, promoting productivity, staying focused, and mood regulation from the comfort of your own home.
On Wednesday, April 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., the library will host Dr. Timothy Flanigan, of Miriam Hospital, for a Lyme Disease Talk and Q&A. Flanigan will speak about Lyme Disease prevention including tick identification, tick testing, and chronic Lyme Disease.
Call 401-647-5133 or email Hannah at hannah@scituatelibrary.org to register for any of these programs. Visit www.scituatelibrary.org.
