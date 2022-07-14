SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host Starting Your Family History Research on Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m.
Genealogist Seema Kenney will discuss where to research, tracking your research, and questions to ask living relatives.
Registration is required. Visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133.
