SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, will host mycologist and author Lawrence Millman for a Mushroom Foraging Talk on Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m.
Millman has studied fungi all over the world, including in New England. He will discuss which mushrooms are edible, and how to start your own foraging journey. To sign up, call the library at 401-647-5133, or email Hannah at hannah@scituatelibrary.org.
The library is also continuing its wellness programs with CPR and Heartsaver certification, yoga, mental health programs, and physical health programs.
Visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133 for more information.
