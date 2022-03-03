SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced that March kicks off its Wellness Project.
The library will be offering various yoga classes including chair yoga, adult yoga and kids’ yoga.
Mental health programs offered will include Therapy Dog Day, meditation, reiki and a Journaling Club.
Physical health programs will include a Nutrition Workshop and an Adult Martial Arts Class with Premier Martial Arts.
For details on these programs or register, visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call the library at 401-647-5133
Story time returns to the library for the month of March. Story Hour for ages 3-5 is held every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Toddler Time for ages 18 months-3 is held every Thursday at 11 a.m.
