SCITUATE – The North Scituate Public Library announces the following programs.
• Campfire Story time for Littles: Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. ages 18 months- 3 years. The program includes singing, dancing, stories, and fun.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 3:02 pm
SCITUATE – The North Scituate Public Library announces the following programs.
• Campfire Story time for Littles: Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. ages 18 months- 3 years. The program includes singing, dancing, stories, and fun.
• Dancing with Hoops: Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.; ages 5-12 at the gazebo.
• The Great Baldini: Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.
• Eating the Rainbow with Farm Fresh: Thursday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m.; ages 5 and up, at the gazebo
• After Hours Silent Library Games for Teens and Tweens: Friday, Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m.; open to grades 5 and up. Program includes games and snacks, and winners will get raffle tickets for summer reading baskets.
• Ending Tailgate Party with Del’s Lemonade: Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the gazebo. Games and free lemonade for Summer Reading golden ticket winners.
• Internet Research for Genealogy: Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Genealogist Seema Kenney will discuss simplifying search techniques on the internet on both subscription and free sites.
• Craft Nights with Hannah: Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 10 at 6 p.m.
• The Bingo Reading Challenge: Wednesday, Aug. 17.
• The Classics Book Club meets Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. The group will discuss “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.