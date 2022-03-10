SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, has announced it it offering one-on-one computer help and tutoring for adults.
Get support on basic computer skills, mobile apps, English language tutoring, and resume writing and job search.
The programs are made possible by the RI Office of Library and Information Services through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Appointments are available every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 401-647-5133 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.