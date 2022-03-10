SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library is continuing its March Wellness programs.
• Yoga: The library is offering Chair Yoga, Adult Yoga and Kids’ Yoga.
• Mental Health Programs: Therapy Dog Day, Meditation, Introduction to Reiki, Journaling Club.
• Physical Health Programs: Nutrition Workshop with GET STRONG, Adult Martial Arts Class with Premier Martial Arts.
• Journaling: Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. Bring a notebook or journal and free write, follow gratitude prompts, or create a junk journal with the library’s crafting supplies. Don’t have a journal? Feel free to get creative with card stock instead. This program is open to adults and teens. To register, call the library at 401-647-5133 or email Hannah at hannah@scituatelibrary.org.
For more information, visit www.scituatelibrary.org.
