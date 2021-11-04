Nov. 3
Russ Gusetti, Happy Birthday from your friends at The Valley Breeze!
Nov. 4
Happy Birthday, Joseph Amato! From your loving wife, Donna
Nov. 14
Happy Birthday, Priscilla Charlier from your friends at The Valley Breeze!
Nov. 18
Raegan L. Wagner, Happy 4th Birthday! Love, Mommy, Daddy, Cristian, Yaya, Papa, Boo, Auntie Jean, Luna
Nov. 26
Happy 50th Birthday, Keith! Love, Kim, Evan, Emma and Aidan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.